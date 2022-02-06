Sports

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Visitors bowled out for 176

India were terrific with the ball (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian cricket team has been on top of its game, dismissing West Indies in the first ODI in Ahmedabad. India, who won the toss and elected to field first, ripped apart the visitors with all the bowlers stepping up (176/10). Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar claimed three wickets each. India have the advantage here and will want to chase down the target.

IND vs WI How did West Indies' innings pan out?

Shai Hope departed early on with the score reading 13/1. WI were 44/1 before losing their way. The middle-order offered no substance as they kept losing wickets to be reduced at 79/7. However, Jason Holder made a crucial contribution and forged a superb stand alongside Fabian Allen to help WI from a position of bother. Prasidh Krishna dismissed the dangerous Holder for 57.

Sundar Sundar gets three crucial scalps

West Indies got some desired momentum with Darren Bravo and Brandon King in the middle. Sundar bowled an off-break as King managed to chip the shot straight to mid-wicket as the ball gripped into the surface. In the same over, Sundar dismissed Bravo, who perished for a 34-ball 18. Bravo played the wrong line and was trapped LBW. He dismissed Fabian Allen too.

Chahal Chahal gets key wickets to hurt WI

Chahal was superb for India as he got the dangerous Nicholas Pooran for 18. The ball was tossed up around off and it turned in and hit the front pad quite low. The very next ball saw Kieron Pollard come in and play a nothing shot. Chahal also dismissed Shamarh Brooks, who edged the ball behind.

Information Siraj gets an early breakthrough

Hope smashed two boundaries, feeding on Mohammed Siraj's width on offer. Siraj bowled another ball on the up but it moved back in rather than swinging away to crash onto Hope's stumps. The scrambled seam ball did the trick here.

Duo Holder and Allen stitch a valuable 78-run stand

WI were 79/7 at one stage before Holder and Fabian Allen put up their hands and played as per the situation. The two stitched a valuable partnership for the eighth wicket. They rotated the strike well and dispatched deliveries that were loose. Holder and Allen shared a 78-run partnership at a good pace. Allen was finally dismissed by Sundar. He scored a 43-ball 29.