Spectators to be allowed for India versus West Indies T20Is

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 01, 2022, 12:54 pm 3 min read

India are slated to play three ODIs and T20Is against West Indies (Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Spectators will be allowed inside the stadium for the T20I series between India and West Indies. In an official notification on Monday, the West Bengal government confirmed that "all indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed with 75 per cent of the capacity of the venue". The WB government's decision means that over 50,000 fans can be expected inside the stadium.

Context Why does it matter?

The three-match T20I series between India and West Indies will kick off on February 16 following the conclusion of the ODI leg between the two nations.

All three T20I games will be played at the Eden Gardens stadium of Kolkata.

Last year in November, Kolkata had hosted the third T20I between India and New Zealand with a 70% in-stadium crowd.

Statement CAB president Avishek Dalmiya on WB government's decision

"We are thankful to the honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing the resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium," Avishek Dalmiya said. "We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sportspersons of the state," he added.

Details The original schedule for India vs West Indies series

Originally the BCCI had planned to hold ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kolkata and T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. However, later, they were forced to rectify their original plans to hold the games at six different venues due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. According to the new schedule, the three ODIs will be held in Ahmedabad and the T20Is in Kolkata.

The opening ODI will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The next two ODIs will be played on February 9 and 11 at the same venue. The first T20I match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16. The next two T20Is will be played on February 18 and 20 at the same venue.

Information A look at India's ODI squad

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

Information India's T20I squad to face WI

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel