Deadline day transfers: A look at the top moves

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 01, 2022, 12:32 pm 3 min read

Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan (Photo credit: Twitter/@Everton)

The January football transfer window has shut across the top leagues in Europe. January 31 was the final day of this winter transfer window. Several clubs were busy on the deadline day in securing some crucial deals both permanent and on loan. From Everton, Tottenham to Barcelona, clubs had an interesting time to get past the line. Here we look at the top moves.

Everton Everton rope in Alli and Van de Beek

Premier League outfit Everton have signed Dele Alli on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The fee could reach £40m with the first £10m to be payable after 20 appearances. Alli made 269 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 67 goals. Everton also signed Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. VDB left United after struggling for game time.

Burnley Burnley sign Wout Weghorst for £12m

Premier League side Burnley have signed 29-year-old Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg for £12m. Weghorst scored 70 goals in 144 games for the German club. He has signed a three-and-a-half year contract until June 2025 and has replaced Chris Wood, who had joined Newcastle United earlier. "Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time," Burnley manager Sean Dyche said.

Spurs Tottenham sign Juventus' Kulusevski and Bentancur

Tottenham were highly busy on January 31 with some key players joining, besides several departures. Spurs have roped in Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. The 21-year-old Kulusevski has joined on an 18-month loan for an £8.3m fee. There is an option to buy for £29.2m. Meanwhile, Bentancur has joined for an initial £15.9m - which could rise by £5m (deal until 2026).

Barcelona Barcelona sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona have signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer. The 32-year-old striker signed the deal late on Monday. Aubameyang, who didn't appear for Arsenal since his disciplinary breach in December, has taken a significant pay cut. The veteran striker netted 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal. As per BBC, Arsenal will save up to £15m in wages.

Eriksen A special moment for Brentford and Eriksen

Brentford have signed Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal. Notably, Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June. He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). This saw his stint in Italy come to an end as players fitted with an ICD cannot feature in Serie A.

Signings Some of the other key deals to have gone through

Former Arsenal mid-fielder Aaron Ramsey has joined Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers on loan from Juventus until the end of the season. Newcastle United have signed Brighton defender Dan Burn on a two-and-a-half-year deal for a sum of £13m. Tottenham's record signing Tanguy Ndombele has re-joined Lyon on loan. Meanwhile, Argentine mid-fielder Giovani lo Celso has joined Villarreal on loan from Spurs.