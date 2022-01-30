Sports

Donny van de Beek set to join Everton on loan

Jan 30, 2022

Van de Beek will play for Everton (Photo credit: Twitter/@Donny_beek6)

Manchester United mid-fielder Donny van de Beek is set to join Everton on loan for the rest of the season. Fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace were also interested in the Dutchman, while there were enquiries from abroad as well. However, the player has decided to link up with Frank Lampard, who is in line to be confirmed as Everton's new manager. Here's more.

Everton Everton to pay VDB's wages in full

As per reports, the Netherlands international's wages will be paid in full by Everton. The Toffees do not have an option to make the move permanent. United still have Van de Beek in their plans and trust his abilities. He has three-and-a-half years to run on his contract at Old Trafford. United also hold an option to extend the deal by a further year.

Context Why does it matter?

Despite being touted to come in and do well for United, former Ajax player Van de Beek struggled to get the desired game time under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Moving to Everton will help VDB enormously as he seeks playing time.

Under Lampard, VDB is expected to improve.

United will want him to make an impression.

Struggles VDB has struggled to get game time

Van de Beek struggled to break into the first team at Old Trafford since a £39m move from Ajax in the summer of 2020. Solskjaer, who was sacked by United this season, had given him assurances over playing time. But things didn't materialize. Under Rangnick too, VDB has been a largely peripheral figure. He is yet to make a PL start this season.

Stats Van de Beek's career stats

Before joining United, Van de Beek was one of Ajax's most pivotal players. He scored 41 goals in 175 appearances for the Dutch side. However, he has been restricted to just 50 matches for United, with majority of the appearances coming on as a substitute. He has scored twice, besides registering two assists so far for United.

Transfers United have been busy in the transfer window

Anthony Martial joined Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season, wanting more game time. United have also let youngster Amad Diallo joins Rangers on loan. As per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, defender Phil Jones is wanted by Bordeaux on loan. Talks are set to be at the final stages. Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard is also aiming to find a solution.