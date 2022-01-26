Sports

Manchester United's Anthony Martial joins Sevilla on loan

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 26, 2022

Martial has joined Sevilla on loan

Manchester United's versatile forward Anthony Martial has joined Spanish side Sevilla on loan until the end of the summer. Martial was Seviall's top priority in the January transfer window. Notably, there is no option to buy the 26-year-old Frenchman and neither a loan fee. However. Sevilla will cover the striker's wages. As per reports, Martial has taken a pay cut to join the club.

Desire Martial wanted to leave United



Martial made just 11 appearances for United this season, scoring one goal. Interestingly, he started just four games in all competitions. Martial had told interim manager Ralf Rangnick about his desire to leave the club in search of regular football. He made a decent substitute appearance against West Ham, playing a role in helping United seal the winner in injury-time.

Sevilla have got a player they wanted and Martial could be the player to help them push for the league title.

Sevilla are placed second in La Liga, four points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Martial wanted to play after not getting much game time season at United.

With a host of attacking options and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Martial suffered a blow.

Numbers Martial made 269 appearances for United

Martial joined United in the summer of 2015 under Louis van Gaal. He scored 17 goals in his debut season. His best season was in 2019-20. He amassed 23 goals for the club in 48 appearances, besides making 12 assists. Martial suffered injury issues last season and in 2021-22 as well. Overall, he has made 269 appearances for United, scoring 79 times.

Reports Transfers: Case of other United players

Jesse Lingard was wanted by Newcastle United, and as per BBC, it was reported that the Magpies offered a £10m loan fee. However, Sky Sports has reported that the deal is unlikely to go though. Lingard's contract is running out in the summer. Donny van de Beek is also wanting to seal a loan move and Crystal Palace are interested.

Information Does Martial have a future at United?

As per reports, there was no buy option included as United want their new manager arriving in the summer to decide Martial's future. It remains to be seen whether Martial gets the desired backing and turns up for the club.