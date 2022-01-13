A look at the unbreakable records held in Serie A

A look at the unbreakable records held in Serie A

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Decoding the unbreakable records in Serie A (Photo credit: Twitter/@acmilan)

Italy's top-flight football domestic league known as Serie A started operating as a round-robin tournament in 1929-30. Known to be a highly tactical football league, Serie A has its own charm. Turin giants Juventus have been the most successful club. Over the years, we have had several top-notch records and stats. Here we decode the unbreakable records held in Serie A.

Trio Piola, Totti, and Buffon hold these records

Former Serie A legend Silvio Piola went on to represent a host of clubs in Serie A. He amassed a total of 274 goals in 537 matches in the league, amassing the best tally. The next best was AS Roma legend Francesco Totti, who netted 250 times. Meanwhile, Gianluigi Buffon has made the most appearances (657). These terrific achievements could stay intact forever.

Context Why does it matter?

Serie A is one of the highly rated domestic football leagues in the world.

Since it's inception, many of the world's best players across generations went on to grace the league.

The likes of Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter have enjoyed tremendous success.

Players like Gianluigi Buffon left a rich legacy.

Therefore, we present some of the massive records scripted in Serie A.

Juve Juventus hold these unbreakable records

(Photo credit: Twitter/@juventusfc)

Juventus have registered the highest number of title wins in Serie A (36). Next on the tally is Inter Milan (19), who is aiming to win a 20th crown this season. Juve have the record for most home wins in a single campaign (19). They achieved the feat in the 2013-14 season. Their 33 wins in a single season in 2013-14 could remain forever.

Records Other massive records held by Juve

(Photo credit: Twitter/@juventusfc)

Juventus also have the record for most successive Serie A title wins (9). They also hold the record in amassing 33 consecutive home matches in the league between 2015-16 to 2016-17. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is the only manager to have won five successive titles. Juve won all their home games in the 2013-14 season (19). This 100% record is priceless.

Information Milan and Juve enjoy a special record

Milan have the record for the longest unbeaten streak in Serie A history. They were unbeaten in 58 consecutive games between 1991-93. They went unbeaten in the entire 1991-92 season (34 matches) before Antonio Conte's Juventus matched the tally in a 38-game season in 2011-12.