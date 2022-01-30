Sports

Liverpool sign Porto's Luis Diaz for initial fee of £37.5m

Liverpool sign Porto's Luis Diaz for initial fee of £37.5m

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 30, 2022, 08:30 pm 3 min read

Liverpool have roped in Luis Diaz (Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool have signed FC Porto winger Luis Diaz for an initial fee of £37.5m. The 25-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League side. He will be wearing the number 23 shirt. As per BBC, the fee could rise up by £12.5m further in potential bonuses. The Colombian player had garnered a lot of interest and was a priority for Jurgen Klopp.

Context Why does it matter?

Signing Diaz highlights Liverpool's desire to improve their attack and make it more versatile.

They had got Diogo Jota in 2020 and it has brought a lot of freshness.

With Diaz now, Jurgen Klopp can rotate his attacking quartet.

Diaz will have the desire to prove himself in the most competitive domestic league.

He is a valuable signing and strengthens this Liverpool side.

Do you know? Spurs were also interested in Diaz

Besides Liverpool, Spurs also wanted to sign Diaz during the current January transfer window. As per Sky Sports, the London outfit was willing to pay up to £46m, but the winger preferred a move to Anfield instead.

Klopp Klopp has his say on Luis Diaz

A delighted Klopp said he could not be happier as the club has been able to get this deal done and bring the player to Liverpool. Klopp said he believes in only signing players in January if one would want to sign them in the summer. He called Diaz an outstanding player who Liverpool have been tracking for a very long time.

Information Diaz undergoes medical in Argentina

Diaz underwent a medical in Argentina as he is on international duty with Colombia for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. However, Diaz requires a work permit and is unlikely to arrive in Liverpool until the end of next week at the earliest.

Performance Diaz has been terrific this season

As per Opta, Díaz has 14 goals and 18 goal involvements (14 goals, 4 assists) in Portugal's Primeira Liga this season. Only Darwin Nunez (15 goals) has scored more and only Rafa (20 goal involvements) has been involved in more in the competition this season. Overall, he has 16 goals in 28 matches for Porto this season.

Stats A look at Diaz's career stats

Diaz started his career with Colombian side Barranquilla, playing 42 matches and scoring thrice. He moved to Junior next and scored 20 goals in 108 matches. Diaz played 125 games for Porto, scoring a total of 41 goals. He has won seven club trophies so far. He has played 32 times for Colombia, scoring seven goals so far.

Twitter Post Diaz signs for Liverpool

🇨🇴 𝐋 𝐔 𝐈 𝐒 𝐃 𝐈 𝐀 𝐙 🇨🇴 #VamosLuis pic.twitter.com/0WSLEgOHLf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022