Ronaldo backs Rangnick to do a good job at United

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 13, 2022, 04:36 pm 3 min read

Ronaldo has backed Ralf Rangnick (Photo Credit: Twitter/@cristiano)

Manchester United's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has come in support of interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Backing the German manager, Ronaldo opined that Rangnick will lift the club but it will take time for his methods to take hold within the team. Ronaldo also reckoned that he wants United to target the top three finish in the Premier League. They are currently placed at seventh.

Context Why does it matter?

Rangnick has tweaked United's formation to a 4-2-2-2 but so far the players haven't responded to it.

There is a clear gap across departments in terms of link and support.

Also, the manager's preferred pressing style of football is yet to be witnessed in this United side.

United's mid-field lack creativity and the decision making upfront has hurt Rangnick's cause who wants more control.

Statement Ronaldo backs Rangnick

Ronaldo has acknowledged Rangnick needs time to deliver. "He (Rangnick) changed many things but he needs time to put his ideas through the players and on the pitch. It takes time but I believe that he is going to do a good job," Ronaldo told Sky Sports. "We know we don't play the best football, but we have many games to improve," he added.

Performance United's performance under Rangnick so far

Man United have won four of the seven games in all competitions under the German (W4 D2 L1). United started with two straight 1-0 wins in the Premier League before drawing against Newcastle. They beat Burnley and then lost versus Wolves. United drew 1-1 in their final Champions League group stage game against Young Boys and beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup.

Quote Ronaldo at United to win and compete

In an exclusive interview to Sky Sports, Ronaldo also said the team needs improvement, besides changing the mentality. The former Juventus man said he isn't here to be in sixth place, or seventh place, or fifth place. He wants to win and compete.

Standings United's position in the Premier League

Man United are currently occupying the seventh spot on the table with 31 points (W9, D4, L6) from 19 games. They are 22 points behind league leader Manchester City (53 points, 21 games). They are involved in a four-way race for a fourth-place finish with West Ham (37 points, 21 games), Arsenal (35 points, 20 games), and Tottenham Hotspur (33 points, 18 games).

Stats Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2021-22 season

Ronaldo has been United's leading goal-scorer since his return to the club in August 2021. He has netted eight goals in 16 Premier League games so far this season. He was also named Premier League Player of the Month in September. He was United's player of the pick during the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, smashing six goals in five games.

Ole United sacked Ole in November

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November after their humiliating 1-4 defeat to Watford. He won 91 of his 168 games in charge in all competitions but failed to lift a single trophy. Solskjaer (54.2%) left the club with the second-best win percentage in the post-Ferguson era. He is only behind Jose Mourinho (58.3%). He guided United to two top-three finishes in the PL.