Inter Milan win Italian Super Cup: Decoding the key numbers

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 04:08 pm 2 min read

Inter beat Juventus 2-1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@DenzelJMD2)

After winning the Serie A title last season, Inter Milan added one more trophy to their cabinet. Inter sealed the deal against Juventus with Alexis Sanchez's extra-time winner. Substitute Sanchez scored the winning goal in the 121st minute to hand his side a memorable win. Inter won their maiden Super Cup since 2010, handing new manager Simone Inzaghi his first silverware at the club.

Context Why does it matter?

Inter are finally finding their feet back in Italian football and this is a massive result.

Inter won the trophy in a dramatic fashion and this will help them going forward as they eye a second successive Serie A honor.

Veteran Sanchez showed his value for Inter at a crucial juncture.

Inter are growing rapidly and this was another example.

Match Inter beat Juventus 2-1

(Photo credit: Twitter/@Inter_en)

Weston McKennie gave Juventus the lead before Lautaro Martinez equalized with a first-half penalty. Mattia de Sciglio's foul on Edin Dzeko led to the penalty. Denzel Dumfries saw his header tipped on to the bar in normal time before Sanchez scored the winning goal. Sanchez pounced as Matteo Darmian managed to prod the ball into his path after a failed clearance by Alex Sandro.

Sanchez Sanchez registers these feats

(Photo credit: Twitter/@SerieA)

As per Opta, Sanchez has scored the latest goal in the history of the Italian Super Cup (121 minutes), overtaking Gonzalo Higuain, who scored versus Juventus in the 118th minute back in 2014 for Napoli. Sanchez netted his 15th goal for Inter in 88 matches. The former Arsenal and Manchester United forward scored his fourth goal this season in 18 appearances.

Information Inter win sixth Italian Super Cup

Inter have won their sixth Italian Super Cup. They are only behind Juventus, who have pocketed nine trophies and AC Milan (seven). Inter lifted the trophy for the first time since 2010. They had beaten AS Roma 3-1 under Rafael Benitez.

Stats Inzaghi achieves a special feat against Juve

(Photo credit: Twitter/@Inter_en)

As per Opta, Inzaghi has become the first manager to have beaten Juventus in the most finals since 1929-30. He has won each of his three finals against the Bianconeri in the Italian Super Cup. Meanwhile, Inzaghi's team dominated the show, registering 23 shots in total, including six shots on target. They also had 64% ball possession.