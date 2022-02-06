Sports

IPL auction: Five U-19 stars who could start bidding war

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 06, 2022, 03:14 pm 3 min read

Yash Dhull-led India won the 2022 U-19 title (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

India won the 2022 U-19 World Cup by defeating England in the final. Throughout the tournament, several U-19 stars from India as well as from other countries carved their niche in the sport with their promising performances. Some of them could start a bidding war among the teams during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Here are five such players.

In form of the U-19 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a perfect platform to the younger generation to showcase their talent.

Some of the stars from the 2022 U-19 World Cup have already attracted the attention of several IPL teams.

They could get a further lift in their careers during the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Yash Dhull India's U-19 skipper

Yash Dhull on Sunday became the fifth Indian captain to win U-19 World Cup. And, much like his predecessors Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw, he could also spark a bidding war amidst the teams. He has scored 229 runs in four games at 76.33 while maintaining the strike rate of 85.45. He missed a couple of games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dewald Brevis Player of the World Cup

Rising South African star Dewald Brevis, popularly known as Baby AB, is another player to watch out for. Brevis was named the Player of the World Cup. He scored record-breaking 506 runs in six games to finish the tournament as the leading run-getter. He averaged 84.33 while maintaining a strike rate of 90.19. He smashed two hundreds and three fifties in the competition.

Raj Bawa Player of the Match of WC final

Raj Bawa won the Player of the Match award for his sensational performance in the final. He claimed 5/31 to become the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul in an ICC event final. It's also the best figure in the U-19 World Cup final. Bawa finished the U-19 WC with nine wickets at 16.66. He also scored 252 runs in six games.

Harnoor Singh Harnoor can be a reliable asset

Harnoor Singh is another Indian star to look out for. He opened the innings for India's U-19 team during the WC and was a vital member of the country's victorious campaign. He smashed 141 runs in six games at 23.50. Harnoor recorded his highest score in the tournament (88) against Ireland during the group stage. He scored 251 runs during the 2021 Asia Cup.

Vicky Ostwal Ostwal can be a valuable addition

Vicky Ostwal finished the 2022 U-19 WC as India's leading wicket-taker. He managed 12 wickets in six games at an impressive average of 13.33. He recorded his best bowling figure 5/28 against South Africa U-19 during the group stage. Ostwal took three wickets while conceding 11 runs during the 2021 Asia Cup final as India defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets to clinch the title.