IPL 2022, Southee vs Cummins at KKR: Decoding the numbers

Written by V Shashank Apr 28, 2022, 06:24 pm 2 min read

Southee pocketed 3/23 against GT (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on a four-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Bowling has been the major contributor to their defeats. In spite of an in-form Tim Southee at their service, KKR backed Pat Cummins into their attack. The results are not what KKR would have aspired to. Here, we decode Southee and Cummins' numbers in IPL 2022.

Why does this story matter?

In spite of the heroic returns in his first two outings this season, Southee wasn't given a lengthy run by the Knight Riders.

Cummins' services were roped in immediately, but the returns have been abysmal.

KKR's campaign has gone haywire over the last few matches.

It is high time they stick with Southee for their remaining campaign in IPL 2022.

Southee Southee starts for the Knight Riders

Kiwi speedster Southee made his appearance in the second match of the season which was against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Southee chipped in with 3/20 against RCB at the DY Patil Stadium. The right-arm quick then followed with figures of 2/36 against PBKS at Wankhede. Southee was averaging an awe-striking 11.20 with five scalps across two outings. However, he had to make way for Cummins.

Cummins Cummins replaces Southee in the mix

Cummins' maiden outing of the season was against MI on April 6. He conceded figures worth 2/49. Later, he struck a 15-ball 56* to guide KKR to a triumph. He then clocked figures of 0/51, 1/40, and lastly 1/50 against RR before suffering a niggle and marking Southee's return versus GT on April 23. Cummins has scalped four wickets so far at 47.50.

Performance Southee is the ideal bet for KKR going ahead

Southee has affected eight dismissals across three matches this season. He averages 10.00 and has an economy of 6.67. Southee has clipped three wickets in the PP overs at 13.66. In the middle-overs, Southee has pocketed one wicket at 14.00. Notably, Southee has averaged an astonishing 6.25 in the death overs and claimed four wickets. He has conceded only 25 runs off 18 deliveries.

IPL How have Southee and Cummins fared in IPL?

Southee has claimed 39 wickets in 46 IPL matches. He averages 37.64 and has an economy of 8.53. He clocked his best figures, 3/20, against RCB at DY Patil in 2022. Cummins has pocketed 42 wickets in 41 matches at 31.79. He has bowled at an economy of 8.62. The Aussie pacer notched his best figures (4/34) against RR in Dubai (2020).