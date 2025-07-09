'Disco Dancer' was the first Indian movie to earn ₹100 crore

The first Indian film to earn ₹100cr worldwide outperformed 'Sholay'?

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:10 am Jul 09, 2025

The ₹100 crore club is a common occurrence now, but back in the day, it was a big deal. And, Disco Dancer achieved it in the 1980s! Aamir Khan's Ghajini (2008) has long been believed to be among the first films to achieve this feat. However, it seems that Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer (1982) was actually the first Indian film to cross the ₹100 crore mark globally.