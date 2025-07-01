'Punjab da Puttar' Ajay rocks 'Son of Sardaar 2' title-track 

Son of Sardaar 2 boasts an ensemble cast including Ravi Kishan , Sanjay Mishra , Mrunal Thakur , Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Bajwa, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta, and the late Mukul Dev. The film is a sequel to the 2012 hit comedy that had audiences in splits. It promises to be an action-packed comedy with a Punjabi twist.

Characters

Is Thakur not the female lead?

While Thakur was originally reported to be the female lead, Bajwa is seemingly playing Devgn's Jassi's wife in the sequel. In the poster released earlier, Thakur's character can be seen at odds with Jassi (literally pointing a gun at him), hinting that she'll have a meaty, non-love interest role. Any dynamic role for female artists is welcome in Bollywood, though!