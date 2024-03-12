Next Article

Box office collection: 'Laapataa Ladies' to exit theaters soon

By Aikantik Bag 10:28 am Mar 12, 202410:28 am

What's the story Every year Bollywood produces a set of films that become the critics' favorite and receive overwhelmingly positive reviews, but fail to make a mark at the box office. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is one such project that has failed to take off commercially in its second week. Released on March 1, it is struggling to surpass the Rs. 10 crore mark in India.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the social drama earned Rs. 21 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 8.96 crore in India. It received rave reviews from critics but couldn't capitalize on it, perhaps due to a lack of A-listers. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The project is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

