'Shaitaan' releases in theaters this Friday

'Shaitaan': CBFC certification and runtime details of Ajay Devgn starrer

12:46 pm Mar 05, 2024

What's the story Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar in Bollywood and the actor is now gearing up for the release of supernatural thriller Shaitaan. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted it a U/A certificate making it accessible to family audiences in theaters. Slated for release this Friday, the movie's runtime is 132 minutes. CBFC mandated four modifications, including disclaimers and a static message on alcohol consumption, substituting an offensive word with a scream, and reducing blood visuals by 25%.

Backlash

CBFC's decision amid backlash from Gujarati film industry

Some industry insiders speculated that Shaitaan may be less graphic than Vash, which could account for the fewer cuts. However, this decision comes amid backlash from the Gujarati film industry and moviegoers regarding CBFC's handling of the recently released period film Kasoombo. Director Vijaygiri Bava shared a video alleging unjust cuts to his movie, including the removal of shlokas while leaving religious scenes of Alauddin Khilji's character untouched.

Trivia

Cast and crew of the film

The supernatural thriller also stars R Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, among others. The movie's promo materials have received good response from viewers and the film is being helmed by Vikas Bahl. The music is helmed by Amit Trivedi. The project is bankrolled by Devgn Ffilms, Jio Studios, and Panorama Studios.