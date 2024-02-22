Medha Shankar won the IMDb Breakout Star award

What's the story Medha Shankr has been honored with IMDb's Breakout Star title for her outstanding performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's social drama, 12th Fail. Shankr's portrayal has brought her international acclaim at the STARmeter Awards. This gripping film tells the story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and boasts an impressive 9.1/10 IMDb rating.

IMDb's recognition is based on chart views and popularity

As the world's largest online movie database, IMDb acknowledges stars and filmmakers based on their site's chart views, with over 200M global visitors each month. Shankr gained immense popularity for her role as IRS officer Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail, which is inspired by IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's non-fiction book. After the film's OTT release, she topped IMDb search lists three times in January and secured first place on the top 10 most popular Indian celebrities list twice.

'12th Fail' tops on IMDb Top 250 Indian Films

Chopra's 12th Fail also held the #1 spot on IMDb's Top 250 Indian Films list. The movie highlights the protagonist's journey to overcome poverty and pass the challenging UPSC exam. Shankr's character supported the protagonist through thick and thin as a partner and fellow UPSC aspirant. The movie has been praised for its raw and relatable portrayal of the Indian youth. Vikrant Massey's performance has been lauded by all.