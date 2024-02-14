What's the story

Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha has attained cult status over the years and the makers are gearing up for the release of the sequel. The highly anticipated sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, was earlier slated for a February 16 release but has now been postponed. The makers revealed that the drama will be released on April 19. Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures made the announcement on Valentine's Day.