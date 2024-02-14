Postponed! 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' gets new release date
Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha has attained cult status over the years and the makers are gearing up for the release of the sequel. The highly anticipated sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, was earlier slated for a February 16 release but has now been postponed. The makers revealed that the drama will be released on April 19. Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures made the announcement on Valentine's Day.
More about the film
Balaji Motion Pictures took to Instagram to share a motion poster revealing the new release date for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The caption stated, "Yeh Valentine's Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April". The film will also be bankrolled by Cult Movies.