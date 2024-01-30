Context

Why does this story matter?

Exactly a year ago, No Entry's producer Boney Kapoor said in an interview that he plans to make a sequel to his cult film Mr. India. In the same interview, he also said, "There is a demand for sequels of Wanted and No Entry." No Entry originally featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and others.

About director, shoot schedule

Anees Bazmee to return as writer and director

As per the abovementioned entertainment portal, a source revealed that the project will be helmed and written by Anees Bazmee. The original movie was also written and directed by Bazmee. "The trio is supremely excited about the script and have given their nod to the story," the source told Pinkvilla. It is the first time that the trio will be collaborating on a project.

More on the casting

Makers to cast more stars for 'No Entry 2'

While the leading actors have reportedly been locked for the movie, there are more stars, including female actors, who are yet to come on board. The report claimed that details regarding the rest of the stellar cast are going to come out soon. Before diving into No Entry 2, Dhawan will wrap up his next venture with Shashank Khaitan and David Dhawan, while Kapoor will finish up his work on Singham Again.

Release details

Film eyeing a 2025 release

The three actors have reportedly met Boney multiple times over the past six months. It also claimed that the trio believes the sequel will amp up the comedy quotient. The makers are planning to begin the filming by the end of this year while eyeing for its theatrical release, next year. "The No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and be a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part," the report read.