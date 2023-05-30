Entertainment

Major Bollywood banner fired Sonam Bajwa just days before filming

May 30, 2023

Sonam Bajwa made shocking revelations about being fired from a Hindi film

Sonam Bajwa, a renowned actor who predominantly works in Punjabi films, has recently opened up about her journey in the Hindi film industry. In an interview, the Carry on Jatta actor shared her perspective on success and setbacks she faced in the Bollywood industry. Bajwa also candidly discussed being dropped from a Hindi project of a prominent production house just days before the shoot.

'I did proper workshops, but it didn't work out…'

In an interview with Film Companion, the actor shared, "It doesn't upset me if I don't make it in an audition now. But earlier, it did hurt me." Recalling a specific incident, she revealed signing a three-film deal with a prominent production house. "Six days before, they said that the director feels extremely nervous because it was his first time and you're very quiet."

Bajwa turned down Hindi films due to onscreen kissing scenes

"I said no to a couple of things in Bollywood because I thought, 'Is Punjab going to be okay with it?'" Bajwa shared by further elaborating, "Families will be watching...I was scared to do a kissing scene." Then she revealed she'd discussed this issue with her parents a couple of years ago and they had said, "If it's for a film, there's no problem."

When Bajwa's dance number was deleted from 'Street Dancer 3D'

During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan in April, Bajwa revealed that she shot a song for Varun Dhawan-led Street Dancer 3D. The song was omitted from the final cut and was only released later on YouTube. Therefore, when the song didn't make it to the film, Bajwa felt disheartened. Earlier, she revealed that she auditioned for Deepika Padukone's role in Happy New Year.

Meanwhile, look at Bajwa's upcoming projects

Bajwa was recently seen in the Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, which was released in theaters on Friday. The actor will be seen next in the Punjabi comedy-drama titled Carry on Jatta 3. The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Gurpreet Ghuggi. It is set to hit the theaters on June 29.