Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' hits it out of the park

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' hits it out of the park

Written by Aikantik Bag May 22, 2023, 10:56 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story is emerging to be among the top grossers of 2023 so far. The film is having a dream journey as far as the box office collection is concerned. The Sudipto Sen directorial has been on the receiving end of many controversies. It received negative reviews from critics and yet after that it is now inching toward the Rs. 200 crore mark.

Had a good second-weekend collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 11.17 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 198.64 crore. It is likely to breach Rs. 200 crore mark today and it is here to rake in more. The cast includes Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Twitter Post