Cannes: Best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet on Day 6

Written by Isha Sharma May 22, 2023, 10:41 am 2 min read

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is going on in full swing. A celebration of films from around the world, the event has also come to be known for its red-carpet appearances and celebrities often dial G for glamor each time they step foot on the coveted carpet. Let's see who dressed the best on Sunday (May 21).

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid made her Cannes debut on Sunday in a custom Zac Posen ensemble, paired with Messika High Jewelry designs. Per the jewelry brand's Instagram page, Hadid wore "Roaring Diamonds necklace and bracelet from Paris es tune Fête collection, the Illusionnistes ear clip, the timeless Glam'Azone ring, the Gloria double ring, and an exceptional pink and yellow diamond stone Toi&Moi heart-shaped ring."

Jennifer Lawrence

The Hunger Games actor, Jennifer Lawrence also graced the red carpet on Sunday and looked like a million bucks in a sleeveless bright red gown with a full skirt. Her dress and diamond necklace were reportedly put together by Dior and Tiffany & Co. Lawrence attended the event as the co-producer of the documentary Bread and Roses, a documentary about women in Afghanistan.

Michelle Yeoh

Academy Award-winning actor Michelle Yeoh made heads turn in a bright green ruffled Balenciaga gown with a cape and high black heels. She rounded off her look with black gloves, a black and white necklace, and diamond earrings. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor attended the premiere of Firebrand (Le Jeu de la Reine), a historical drama film directed by Karim Aïnouz.

Ashlee Simpson

Pieces of Me singer Ashlee Simpson﻿ was another celebrity who made an impression with her choice of couture. She was seen in a black strapless gown with a heavily plunging neckline. Her tied hair, winged eyeliner, and flashy diamond necklace further helped her channel her glamor and beauty. She had arrived with her husband Evan Ross to attend the premiere of Firebrand.