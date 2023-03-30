Entertainment

Decoding Wes Anderson's color palette in his upcoming 'Asteriod City'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 01:53 pm 2 min read

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' trailer is out

Wes Anderson is one of the filmmakers who has created a trademark style - symmetry, detailed props, and a color palette. The director has created his niche over the years and has now released the trailer of his upcoming film Asteroid City, a sci-fi romantic drama. It will premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023 and is slated for theatrical release on June 16, 2023.

Symmetries and color: Essentials of a Wes Anderson film

The trailer has sets of block frames with clear symmetry. Anderson's strength is to play with hue saturation and brightness. The director generally uses primary colors—red, yellow, and blue—and plays with their hue, saturation, and brightness. The colors are used to signify his characters and their vulnerabilities. He flips the traditional color theory and juxtaposes it, for example, sad scenes in comforting hues.

Color's significance and cast of the upcoming film

As per the color theory, warm tones are associated with comfort whereas cold tones are associated with dark themes. Anderson flips it and it complements his characters' intricacies. The new film is a period drama set in the 1950s and the cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Willem Dafoe, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton, among others. It is cranked by Robert Yeoman.

