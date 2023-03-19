Entertainment

5 horror films to watch before 'The Pope's Exorcist'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 19, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

The trailer of Russell Crowe starrer 'The Pope's Exorcist' was released recently

Love horror films? They are scary, but what makes them scarier is they are mostly based on true events. Sony Pictures recently released the trailer of The Pope's Exorcist, which is based on Italian catholic priest Gabriele Amorth's memoirs—An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories. Before its April 14 release, here are five horror films based on true incidents to watch.

'Psycho' (1960)

Psycho is a top-rated horror film that was released in 1960. Reportedly, it is loosely based on Ed Gein's Wisconsin murders and crimes. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, the movie won an Oscar for best direction and has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb. Starring actors Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, and Janet Leigh in the lead, the film is available to rent/buy on YouTube.

'The Exorcist' (1973)

In 1949, a boy named Roland Doe was allegedly possessed by demons. The Exorcist is a movie that is based on a book that has accounts of Doe's exorcism. The boy's exorcism was so scary that those who witnessed it in real life wrote multiple accounts of it. With an IMDb rating of 8.1, the movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Birds' (1963)

Another fantastic horror thriller delivered by Psycho director Hitchcock is the 1963 film The Birds. It is based on Daphne du Maurier's short story, written in 1952, of the same name. It is based on a real-life incident when people faced sudden and violent attacks by birds in Bodega Bay, California. Starring Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren, it is rated 7.6 on IMDb.

'The Conjuring' (2013)

Who doesn't remember The Conjuring, which is based on an incident studied by real-life paranormal investigators Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren? This 2013 James Wan directorial is about an evil spirit that possessed the house of the Perron family, which later sought the help of the Warren couple. It has a 7.5 rating on IMDb and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Conjuring 2' (2016)

Just three years after the success of The Conjuring, Wan returned with its sequel: The Conjuring 2. Rated 7.3 on IMDb, this is another chapter from the Warren couple's cases. The film, the third in The Conjuring Universe franchise, is based on the infamous Enfield poltergeist case from the late 1970s and can be streamed on Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video.