'Drishyam 2' OTT: Watch now on Amazon Prime Video!

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 13, 2023, 12:44 pm 2 min read

'Drishyam 2,' Hindi remake of a Malayalam film of the same title, was released in theaters on November 18, 2022

If you haven't watched Ajay Devgn and Tabu's suspense thriller Drishyam 2 yet, then now is the time! After a successful run in the theaters, the film is now available to watch free of cost on the small screen. Drishyam 2 premiered on the streaming platform in December 2022 but was available for rent. Continue reading to know where you can watch it.

Why does this story matter?

After delivering two unsuccessful films at the box office in 2022, namely Runway 34 and Thank God, Devgn returned to the screens with a bang. His third and final release for the year, Drishyam 2, was released in the theaters on November 18.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film raked in over Rs. 15 crore on the first day of its release.

Watch 'Drishyam 2' on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the film is available to watch on the platform from Friday onwards. While previously, the members had to pay a rental fee to watch the film, now they can watch it for free. Sharing a video from the film, the streamer wrote in its post, "Unfold the mystery #Drishyam2OnPrime, watch now!"

See the post

Vijay Salgaonkar's secret returned to the screen after seven years!

A sequel to 2015's Drishyam, it revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn), his family, and the secret he has been holding on to for the last seven years in order to keep his family safe. After seven years, the mysterious murder case is re-opened but will Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) and the team be able to unravel Salgaonkar's secret? Watch the film to find out!

All about 'Drishyam 2'

A commercial success, Drishyam 2 grossed over Rs. 342 crore globally. The film has received an 8.4/10 rating on IMDb. The sequel sees the return of all the important characters of Drishyam but also introduces a new character in the story - IPS Tarun Ahlawat, played by Akshaye Khanna. It also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor, among others.