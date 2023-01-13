Entertainment

'Dhamaka' on OTT: when, where to watch Ravi Teja starrer

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 13, 2023, 10:30 am 2 min read

'Dhamaka,' starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, was released in the theaters on December 23, 2022

Actor Ravi Teja's last release, Dhamaka, is all set to premiere on an OTT platform. The streaming platform, which bought the rights for Teja's film, on Thursday shared details of when the film would be available for the audience to watch on OTT. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film received positive reviews from viewers. Meanwhile, here's everything to know about its OTT details.

The Telugu action-comedy hit the cinema halls on December 23. Alongside Teja, the film starred Sreeleela as the female protagonist.

Dhamaka featured Teja in a double role where he played the roles of Swamy Vivekananda Rao and Anand Chakravarthy.

The film was quite a dhamaka at the box office. According to reports, it collected roughly Rs. 80.46 crore worldwide.

Dhamaka will premiere on the OTT giant, Netflix, later this month. The streaming platform took to its social media handles to announce that the film will be available for streaming from January 22. "Dhamaka, coming soon to Netflix," said the post shared by Netflix on Thursday (January 12). The streamer also shared a poster mentioning its release date.

The story of 'Dhamaka'

The film revolves around three lives: Teja's Rao and Chakravarty, and Sreeleela's Pavani. While Chakravarthy is a filthy rich man, Rao is a man who finds it difficult to get a job. Pavani, on the other hand, has fallen in love with both of them. However, amidst this love triangle, Rao and Chakravarthy have a common enemy to fight.

All about 'Dhamaka'

Dhamaka, apart from Teja and Sreeleela, also stars actors Jayaram, Tanikella Bharani, Sachin Khedekar, Rao Ramesh, Chirag Jani, Rajshree Nair, and Pavitra Lokesh, among many others. While the film has been written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music for the film. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore and earned Rs. 62.66 crore in India.