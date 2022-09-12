Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate with director Mohana Krishna Indraganti next?

Vijay Deverakonda might work with this director next.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda made his pan-Indian debut with the recent film Liger and he will be next seen in Kushi. Now, the star has reportedly signed his next project, which is to be directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti who has helmed the upcoming Telugu movie Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Dil Raju will bankroll the yet-to-be-titled project touted to be a romantic drama.

Context Why does this story matter?

Deverakonda's career has been on a downward curve for a long time.

Liger, made on a huge budget of about Rs. 100cr, turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Before Liger, he was seen in the Telugu romantic drama World Famous Lover, which was also a box office dud.

So, all eyes are on the actor's upcoming projects.

Details Deverakonda and Raju are holding talks for another project

As per the reports, this new project's preproduction will begin after Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali gets wrapped up. The romantic drama is set to hit the marquee on September 16. Apart from this untitled project, producer Raju and Deverakonda are holding talks for another movie with director Harish Shankar, who has previously helmed Mirapakay. However, there are no official announcements so far.

Information 'Kushi' is slated for release on December 23

Deverakonda will be next seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is arriving on December 23. The Shiva Nirvana directorial will be released in all south Indian languages. Kushi will co-star Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others in important roles. The romantic drama is reportedly based on the 1992 Tamil film Roja.

Updates Deverakonda also has 'JGM' in his lineup

Meanwhile, the Arjun Reddy star has another project with Liger filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. Titled JGM, the movie will hit theaters on August 23, 2023. Charmme Kaur, Jagannadh, and Vamshi Paidipally are bankrolling the film via Puri Connects and Paidipally's Srikara Studios. It is reported that Janhvi Kapoor has been brought on board to play the leading lady in the action drama.