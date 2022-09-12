Entertainment

'KWK' promo: Anil Kapoor admits sex makes him feel younger

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 12, 2022, 01:39 pm 2 min read

'KWK' Episode 11 will drop on Thursday.

Ace filmmaker and host Karan Johar dropped a promo video for Episode 11 of Koffee With Karan on Monday. This time, Johar has invited the father-son duo from his recent film JugJugg Jeeyo. And, by the looks of the promo, viewers will have to pick their jaws off the floors thanks to their hilarious answers and awkward situations. Here's a look at the promo.

Why does this story matter?

Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular chat shows in Bollywood, hosted by Johar.

Over the years, many A-list celebrities have appeared on the show to spill secrets and gossip from their lives.

The previous episode was graced by Phone Bhoot actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.

This time, actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been invited.

Kapoor jokes about 'sex' making him feel younger

The promo for Koffee With Karan Episode 11 opens with Johar asking Kapoor about three things that make him feel younger to which the actor replies, "Sex, sex, sex," followed by, "This is all scripted." While Kapoor's answer left Dhawan in splits, he sure wasn't laughing anymore when Johar put him in a tough spot over one of his answers.

Johar puts Dhawan in a tough spot over tricky questions

Moving on to Dhawan, Johar asks him, "Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone, an actress you want to work with?" Dhawan replies saying, "I always get told that I look like a kid," and Johar cuts in with his question, "You think they look older than you?" In the end, Dhawan plays it safe and tells Johar, "You are saying that."

Watch the promo video here

It doesn’t get younger cooler than this on the Koffee couch - this duo will create a riot in this episode!!!

#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 11 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/pbbZFvJ1a0 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2022

Dhawan, Kapoor starred as Kukoo, Bheem Saini in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

As mentioned, Dhawan and Kapoor starred as Kukoo and Bheem Saini, the father-son duo from Johar's family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo. The film was bankrolled by Johar's production house Dharmatic Entertainment. Dhawan and Kapoor's bond in the film was widely appreciated by audiences and now they are back to give us more laughs in the upcoming episode that will stream on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.