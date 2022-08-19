Entertainment

5 intriguing K-dramas arriving soon on Netflix

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 19, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Take a look at these upcoming Korean shows on Netflix.

K-dramas and binge-watchers are a match made in heaven! Over the years, Korean dramas have established a niche of their own and garnered a cult-like following, thanks to the easy accessibility of numerous shows across genres on OTT giant Netflix. Now, a few more dramas are all set to drop on the streamer in the coming months. Let's look at five of them.

#1 'Little Women'

Classics know no linguistic barriers! Little Women, which draws its story from Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel, will be available on Netflix from September 3, 2022. Helmed by Kim Hee-won, Little Women stars Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu, and Wi Ha-joon. The show is set in the present-day, contemporary world, and will follow three sisters and their fight against Korea's richest clan.

#2 'Call My Agent'

K-drama enthusiasts will have to wait a little longer for Call My Agent, which will arrive on Netflix on November 16. It stars Lee Seo-jin (Damo), Kwak Sun-young (Hospital Playlist), Seo Hyun-woo (Flower of Evil), and Joo Hyun-young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo). It's based on its namesake, globally popular French series that provided a glimpse into the challenges of being an agent for top celebrities.

#3 'Narco-Saints'

If you're a fan of Peaky Blinders, Narcos, or Breaking Bad, chances are, you are going to love this one, too! Helmed and co-written by Yoon Jong-bin, the series is based on true events and will feature the life of a nondescript entrepreneur who is forced into joining the South Korean government's covert mission. The series will drop on Netflix on September 9.

#4 'Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area'

Yet another remake on the list, Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area's second season is also scheduled to make its way to Netflix soon. However, the streamer is yet to announce the release date. The show is modeled along the lines of the global phenomenon La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), a Spanish series that starred Alvaro Morte in the lead and spawned five seasons.

#5 'The Uncanny Counter' Season 2

Upon its release in 2020, the first season of The Uncanny Counter became an instant hit. The mystery fantasy series revolved around four demon hunters who "work" at a popular local noodle dining place. It starred Jo Byung-gyu (Radio Romance), Yoo Jun-sang (Alchemy of Souls), Yeom Hye-ran (Black Light), and Kim Se-jeong (Business Proposal). Season 2 is reportedly slated to drop later in 2022.