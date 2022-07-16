Entertainment

Weekend watchlist: New OTT titles to enjoy across Hollywood, Bollywood

Weekend watchlist: New OTT titles to enjoy across Hollywood, Bollywood

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 16, 2022, 07:00 am 2 min read

Take a look at the latest Hindi and English films debuted on OTT platforms.

Almost all newly released films have debuted on OTT platforms already. Yet, we have several new movies and shows to watch on streaming services this weekend, some premiering after a theatrical run and others receiving direct-to-OTT releases. Here are the latest Hollywood and Bollywood films that had OTT releases this week for you to add to your weekend watchlist.

#1 'Jaadugar'

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Arushi Sharma, the sports drama Jaadugar hit Netflix on Friday. Directed by Sameer Saxena, it revolves around a magician Magic Meenu from a small town in Madhya Pradesh. He falls in love with a girl and gets challenged to win a football trophy in order to marry her. What follows, makes up for the rest of the story.

#2 'Persuasion'

Based on a novel of the same name by Jane Austen, Persuasion is a romantic drama directed by Carrie Cracknell. Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis play lead roles in the film, which was dropped on Netflix on Friday. The film revolves around an estranged couple, who meet after eight years. What happens when they find out that they still love each other?

Poll Which film’s OTT release are you waiting for?

#3 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

After having a fair run in theaters, Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha arrived on the OTT platform ZEE5 on Friday. The film is about Manokamna Tripathi, a sales representative working for a condom manufacturer in Madhya Pradesh. After an unexpected turn of events, she employs new techniques to sell more products. The comedy-drama hit the theaters on June 10.

#4 'Mothering Sunday'

Mothering Sunday, a British romantic historical drama set in the interwar years hit ZEE5 on Tuesday. The film is based on Graham Swift's book of the same name. It revolves around Jane Fairchild, a young housemaid, who falls in love with a well-born resident of a different neighboring household. The romantic saga features Odessa Young, Colin Firth, and Olivia Colman in lead roles.