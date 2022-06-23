Entertainment

Who is America Chavez introduced in 'Doctor Strange 2'?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 23, 2022, 05:15 am 3 min read

America Chavez aka Miss America is a superhero who was "born in the stars!" Created by Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta, Chavez was seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the film gave us a brief idea about her history and powers, there is so much more to the young superhero than we know. Here's an introduction to the new superhero.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chavez was created by Casey and Dragotta for Vengeance #1 in 2011 but her backstory and her abilities were only explored further in 2013 in Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie's Young Avengers.

Her first MCU appearance was alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange who put everything at stake to help her.

In addition, we think Marvel will explore a spinoff on the superhero soon.

Information Chavez's mothers sacrificed themselves to protect their universe

Chavez hails from the Utopian Parallel where she was raised by her mothers (brownie points to Marvel for this) who were co-rulers of the out-of-Multiverse dimension. Their universe, formed by the "unbinding of magic," was made by the messiah Demiurge outside the rules of conventional time and space. When mysterious forces attacked their universe, Chavez's mothers sacrificed themselves to seal the dimensional rifts.

Backstory Chavez is romantically drawn to women

After the death of her mothers, Chavez fled from her home engulfed in anger and grief. In Doctor Strange 2, Xochitl Gomez essayed the role of teenage Chavez who traveled across dimensions by conjuring star-shaped portals. As per the comics, the superhero later joins Ultimate Nullifier's Teen Brigade and the Young Avengers to stop a powerful parasite. Interestingly, Chavez is romantically drawn to women.

Powers Chavez is lot more capable in comics

Contrary to the film, Chavez can control her powers and is capable of winning fights inter-dimensionally. She has superhuman strength, durability, speed, and the ability to fly. She can make physical contact with "non-corporeal points of existence, allowing her to apparently touch a gravitational singularity's center." Her star-shaped portals break barriers between dimensions. Her eyes, wrist tattoos, and necklace glow when she conjures portals.

OTT You can now watch her in action on Disney+ Hotstar

While Marvel hasn't announced a spinoff, we think we might see more of her. At the end of Doctor Strange 2, she joined Kamar-Taj where she was seen learning how to control her powers to switch between dimensions. Moreover, she has to find her mothers, so her story is unfinished. Watch the superhero in Doctor Strange 2 which is now available on Disney+ Hotstar!