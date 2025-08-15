West Bengal: Complaint filed against Arijit, security guard over harassment 

A complaint has been lodged against singer Arijit Singh and his security personnel at the Santiniketan Police Station in West Bengal 's Birbhum district, reported IANS. The complainant, Kamalakanta Laha, alleges that he was harassed by the singer's security guard after he protested against a road blockade for Singh's shoot. Laha also claims to have lost his gold ring during the incident.

Allegations What the complainant said Laha, a resident of Subhaspalli in Santiniketan, claimed he was on his way to work when he encountered a roadblock for Singh's video shoot. "I was going to my work on my motorbike. However, the road was blocked due to a video shoot by Arijit Singh," he said. "Singh's security guard told me to wait for five minutes... But, they were taking a lot of time."

Incident details Laha was put in a police car, he alleged Laha further alleged that when he asked the security guard to let him through as he was getting late, he was told he had to wait for 30 minutes. "I was under pressure from work and decided to proceed through the road blockade. At that time, Singh's security guard came and carried me on their shoulders and put me in a police car," he said.

Complaint details Complaint lodged against Singh and his security guard Laha has now lodged a written complaint against Singh and his security guard at the Santiniketan Police Station. "They harassed me. My ring was lost in the scuffle. I am an artist; how can another artist treat me like this?" he said. Birbhum District Superintendent of Police Amandeep Singh confirmed receipt of the complaint, stating, "The matter is being investigated from all angles."