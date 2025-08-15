Trivikram-Venkatesh team-up officially launched: What we know
Big news for Telugu film fans: Venkatesh and director Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up for the first time, bringing a fresh family drama to the big screen.
The project was officially launched today in Hyderabad.
While Trivikram has written dialogues for Venkatesh before, this is their first director-actor pairing—especially exciting after Venkatesh's recent blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunna, which raked in over ₹300cr.
Other projects in the pipeline for Venkatesh
Filming kicks off in October 2025, with Chinnababu producing and a summer 2026 release planned.
The main cast and crew are set (though official announcements are still under wraps).
Meanwhile, Venkatesh is also working on a comedy with Anil Ravipudi and Chiranjeevi, aiming for a January 2026 release.
After his hit web series Rana Naidu 2, Venkatesh seems ready to lean into more fun stories—fans can expect plenty of his signature comic timing ahead.