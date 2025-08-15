'The Bengal Files': Anupam Kher reveals first look as Gandhi

Kher stars as Gandhi in 'The Bengal Files'

By Isha Sharma 02:11 pm Aug 15, 2025

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has revealed his first look as Mahatma Gandhi from Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film The Bengal Files. On Friday, he shared a behind-the-scenes photo on social media, announcing that no prosthetics were used for the transformation. "Some roles change your thoughts, your habits, your inner self." "Playing #GandhiJi is one such role. Sharing it with you all for the first time my character from @vivekagnihotri's #TheBengalFiles! No prosthetics was used...Jai Hind!" he wrote in the post.