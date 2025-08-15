'The Bengal Files': Anupam Kher reveals first look as Gandhi
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has revealed his first look as Mahatma Gandhi from Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film The Bengal Files. On Friday, he shared a behind-the-scenes photo on social media, announcing that no prosthetics were used for the transformation. "Some roles change your thoughts, your habits, your inner self." "Playing #GandhiJi is one such role. Sharing it with you all for the first time my character from @vivekagnihotri's #TheBengalFiles! No prosthetics was used...Jai Hind!" he wrote in the post.
Twitter Post
Here's the first look
Some roles change your thoughts, your habits, your inner self. Playing #GandhiJi is one such role. Sharing it with you all for the first time my character from @vivekagnihotri’s #TheBengalFiles! No prosthetics was used here! Jai Hind! ❤️🇮🇳😍 pic.twitter.com/ifEp4tiomZ— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 15, 2025
Transformation journey
Kher's year-long preparation to embody Gandhi
Kher underwent a year-long preparation to portray Gandhi. He quit alcohol and non-vegetarian food, lost weight, and embraced a frugal lifestyle based on Gandhi's teachings from the 1940s. Earlier, speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, Kher had said, "Doing Mahatma Gandhi's role is a dream for any actor. I had to toil hard for one year for this role." "I stopped having a non-vegetarian diet and alcohol for the last one year, since August, to internalize Gandhi's role for this movie."
Film focus
Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files': Unveiling the untold history
The Bengal Files delves into the tragic events of the 1946 Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots. The film, also starring Mithun Chakraborty, will use archival British colonial documents to portray the horrifying aftermath of Direct Action Day, which resulted in over 5,000 deaths. The Bengal Files will be released in two parts, with the first part titled The Bengal Files: Right to Life. It is scheduled to hit theaters on September 5, 2025.