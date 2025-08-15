'Sholay' turns 50: How it shaped Farhan's passion for films

The iconic Bollywood film Sholay, which was released on August 15, 1975, has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. The action drama, directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, starred Amitabh Bachchan (Jai), Dharmendra (Veeru), Sanjeev Kumar (Thakur), Hema Malini (Basanti), Jaya Bachchan (Radha), and Amjad Khan (Gabbar). On its 50th anniversary in 2025, several celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar and Salman Khan , have spoken about its legacy and impact.

Farhan Akhtar's statement 'Influenced by it on a subconscious level...': Akhtar Actor-director Akhtar said that the movie had a lasting impact on his love for mainstream cinema. "All of us who have seen 'Sholay' have been influenced by it on a subconscious level. Our love for mainstream movies came from 'Sholay'. Also, it's very rare for films to come along where you remember every single character, down to a guy who says one line." "So, it's now become a part of our collective consciousness."

Salman Khan's view 'Sholay' dialogues became part of everyday conversations in India The film's dialogues, written by Salim and Javed, have become a part of everyday conversation in India. Speaking about it, Salman said, "We've seen 'Sholay' four to five times. There was a record of the dialogues of 'Sholay', which was in two parts." "I remember we would keep listening to that often. Wherever we went, we would often hear songs or dialogues from 'Sholay' being played around many people in their homes."

Abhishek Bachchan's statement The Bachchans don't discuss the movie's past glory Actor Abhishek Bachchan, whose parents starred in Sholay, called it a "seminal moment" in Indian cinema. He said both his father and mother rarely talk about its past glory at home. "With my father, I know that he's convinced he's not done yet, so he doesn't want to sit back on his rocking chair and talk about our times. His time is right now," he said.