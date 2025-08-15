Arijit Singh's music video shoot hits rough patch

More on the incident

Laha says he was on his way to work when he got stuck at a road closed for the shoot. After being told to wait longer than expected, he tried to pass through and was physically removed by security and placed in a police car.

Upset over both the incident and his missing ring, Laha officially complained against Singh and his security guard.

As of now, Arijit is still filming in Santiniketan while the investigation continues.