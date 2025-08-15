Next Article
Arijit Singh's music video shoot hits rough patch
Arijit Singh's music video shoot in West Bengal just hit a rough patch.
A local, Kamalakanta Laha, filed a police complaint saying Singh's security harassed him at a roadblock and he lost his gold ring during the scuffle.
Police are now looking into what happened.
More on the incident
Laha says he was on his way to work when he got stuck at a road closed for the shoot. After being told to wait longer than expected, he tried to pass through and was physically removed by security and placed in a police car.
Upset over both the incident and his missing ring, Laha officially complained against Singh and his security guard.
As of now, Arijit is still filming in Santiniketan while the investigation continues.