Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' premieres on OTT on August 22

The film will be available for streaming in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Prime Video announced the OTT release date on Friday with a poster that read, "Get ready to fall in love with Aagasaveeran and Perarasi... twice #ThalaivanThalaiviiOnPrime, Aug 22." The movie's music was composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and cinematography was handled by M Sukumar.

Film's success

Film's box office collection and ratings

Upon its release, the Tamil-language film performed well at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned ₹5.2 crore on its opening day and has a total worldwide collection of ₹83.6 crore. The film was produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. It is now looking for a pan-India reach through its release on Prime Video.