Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' premieres on OTT on August 22
What's the story
The romantic comedy-drama Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, will premiere on Prime Video on August 22. The film was released in theaters on July 25, 2025. This is the first time the two actors have shared screen space together. Written and directed by Pandiraj, it explores the tumultuous relationship of a couple named Agasaveeran and Perarasi.
Language options
Film to stream in 5 languages
The film will be available for streaming in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Prime Video announced the OTT release date on Friday with a poster that read, "Get ready to fall in love with Aagasaveeran and Perarasi... twice #ThalaivanThalaiviiOnPrime, Aug 22." The movie's music was composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and cinematography was handled by M Sukumar.
Film's success
Film's box office collection and ratings
Upon its release, the Tamil-language film performed well at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned ₹5.2 crore on its opening day and has a total worldwide collection of ₹83.6 crore. The film was produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. It is now looking for a pan-India reach through its release on Prime Video.