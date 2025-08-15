Hrithik-NTR's 'War 2' leaked online; film's box office struggle continues
War 2, the big-budget action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, was pirated in low quality almost immediately after its August 14, 2025 premiere.
The leak led to a wave of people searching for free copies online, which has caused concern within the film industry about this Spyverse franchise entry directed by Ayan Mukerji.
'War 2': Earning just ₹84 crore on day 1
Even aside from piracy, War 2 is having a tough run. Critics praised its action scenes but called out the weak storyline—The Times of India gave it just 3 out of 5 stars, stating it was "high on action but low on content."
Opening day earnings hit ₹84 crore worldwide, which is way below its massive ₹400 crore budget.
The situation highlights how piracy continues to hurt both filmmakers and the movie industry overall—so if you want to support your favorite films, legal viewing really does make a difference!