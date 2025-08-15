Hrithik-NTR's 'War 2' leaked online; film's box office struggle continues

'War 2': Earning just ₹84 crore on day 1

Even aside from piracy, War 2 is having a tough run. Critics praised its action scenes but called out the weak storyline—The Times of India gave it just 3 out of 5 stars, stating it was "high on action but low on content."

Opening day earnings hit ₹84 crore worldwide, which is way below its massive ₹400 crore budget.

The situation highlights how piracy continues to hurt both filmmakers and the movie industry overall—so if you want to support your favorite films, legal viewing really does make a difference!