'Shamshera' OTT release: When, where to watch Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 23, 2022, 12:51 pm 2 min read

'Shamshera' will hit the big screens on July 22.

While Bollywood fans are still probably talking about the goosebumps-inducing teaser of Shamshera, the film is hitting the headlines for another reason. This time around, it's about the film's OTT outing. Apparently, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will hit Amazon Prime Video four weeks after its theatrical premiere. Though the report is making the rounds on social media, there's no official update on this development.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shamshera, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films will release in IMAX.

This marks another addition to the few Indian films that were released in IMAX format in the past including Dhoom 3, Baahubali 2, Padmaavat, etc.

So, the audience will be eagerly waiting to get a theatrical experience of Shamshera.

But the news about its OTT debut might affect the film's theatrical run.

Reports Part of Amazon's four-film deal with Yash Raj Films?

Reportedly, Amazon's acquisition of Shamshera is a part of their four-film deal with Yash Raj Films including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera. However, the makers had planned to not release it digitally until eight weeks of its theatrical run get completed. But since the OTT giant offered a premium deal, they went ahead with the four-week cap.

Speculation Makers likely to officially announce OTT details after film's release

A report by Bollywood Hungama added that the makers will announce Shamshera's OTT details shortly after the movie's premiere on the big screens. Billed to be a period action drama, Shamshera is scheduled for a theatrical outing on July 22, 2022. Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy, and Vaani Kapoor are also a part of the film, which has been directed by Karan Malhotra.

Information Trailer to be dropped on Friday

Meanwhile, the makers will be dropping Shamshera's trailer on Friday. The teaser released on Wednesday gave us a glimpse of Kapoor's avatar as a valiant warrior. On the other hand, Dutt appeared as a cold-blooded police officer. Lasting for 1:21 minutes, the teaser was loaded with high-octane action shots. Saurabh Shukla, Sharat Saxena, Kabir Bedi, and Ashutosh Rana play supporting roles.