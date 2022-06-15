Entertainment

'Stranger Things 4': What to expect from Volume 2?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 15, 2022, 02:15 am 3 min read

What to expect from 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2? (Photo credit: Twitter/@Stranger_Things)

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving the plot open to multiple interpretations. Netflix released a teaser for Volume 2 during its "Geeked Week" event last week that gave a brief glimpse at what lies ahead. But the directors are sure that nothing can prepare us for the twists that are about to unravel. So, what can we expect?

As the makers promised, Volume 1 was every bit of dark, disturbing, and dreadful.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) finally got her powers back toward the end and also found out who opened the gate to the Upside Down.

The Duffer Brothers revealed that they've left "breadcrumbs" throughout the series and if you've noticed them, you'll have an idea about where the characters are headed.

you can't stop this now. the story continues july 1st with Stranger Things 4 vol. 2. pic.twitter.com/YfXYuViRfR — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 9, 2022

"There won't be a reset from where we finish this season," the Duffer Brothers told Empire. Apparently, the creative team members were in tears when they pitched the events of Volume 2 to Netflix's executive. Going by the statement, the conclusion of Stranger Things will definitely be a heartbreaking one and maybe a major character might be written off. But which one? And, how?

Director Shawn Levy had said, "The fourth episode—without giving anything away regarding later episodes in Volume 2—is a centerpiece episode for Max." And, sure enough, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) was caught in one of the most nerve-racking situations in Volume 1 that left everyone rooting for her. While she got out of it, Volume 2 might see her stuck in quicksand once again.

Retracing the "breadcrumbs," Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) seemed to be a little too emotionally attached to Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and often tried to fight for his attention this season. Will Byer come out of the closet in the next volume? Levy didn't disclose any spoilers but he did say, "There's clear intention and strategy and real thought given to each and every character."

Finally, we still don't know the intensity of Vecna's powers or what his plan is. After getting separated, the group almost reunited toward the end in an emotional manner to, once again, do whatever it takes to save their friends and the town of Hawkins. Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 is currently streaming on Netflix and Volume 2 will premiere on July 1.