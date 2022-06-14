Entertainment

'Fauda' Hindi adaptation: Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan onboard

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 14, 2022, 06:56 pm 3 min read

The Hindi adaptation of 'Fauda' has been titled 'Tanaav' and will stream on SonyLIV. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ApplauseSocial)

Globally acclaimed Israeli drama series Fauda is getting its Hindi adaptation. The Hindi version will be brought to life by Applause Entertainment, which is the content studio venture of the Aditya Birla Group. The series, titled Tanaav (meaning "stress"), will be helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhir Mishra. The show has sealed a large ensemble cast, comprising Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, and Arbaaz Khan.

Context Why does this story matter?

A three-part series, Fauda is one of Netflix's biggest non-English hits and has an impressive 8.2/10 IMDb rating.

The first episode of the third season—which premiered on television in 2019—registered 1M views within 48 hours. Later, it came to Netflix in 2020.

Mishra has previously helmed critically acclaimed projects like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Serious Men, and Yeh Saali Zindagi.

So his association raises expectations.

Details Hindi version will be set against backdrop of 2017 Kashmir

SonyLIV, which is already home to popular shows like Scam 1992 and Gullak, will be streaming Tanaav. To contextualize the story within an Indian setting, Kashmir has been chosen as the plot's backdrop. Set in 2017, it will focus on a Special Covert Ops Unit and its valiant undertakings. The release date of the socio-political action drama is still under wraps.

Quote 'A true Indian story weaved into an action-drama'

Shot on location in Kashmir, the 12-episode-series will also explore the nuances of complex human emotions. Speaking of the project, Mishra said, "Tanaav allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche." He also dubbed it a "true Indian story weaved into an action-drama." Meanwhile, Fauda's co-creator, Avi Issacharoff also expressed his jubilation over the show's craze in India.

The team Know more about the cast, crew of 'Tanaav'

The series will be co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn (Hostages). In addition to the aforementioned actors, an impressive ensemble featuring several known faces will appear in the show. These include veteran artist Zarina Wahab (Agneepath), actors Satyadeep Mishra (Phobia), Sukhmani Sadana (Sacred Games), Danish Husain (Hostages), Ameet M Gaurr (Force), and Aryamann Seth (Mahabharat). Mukesh Chhabra has facilitated the show's casting.

Trivia Applause Entertainment, SonyLIV are frequent collaborators

This is not the first time Applause Entertainment has partnered with SonyLIV. Previously, they have also collaborated on shows such as Scam 1992, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, drama series Avrodh, crime show Undekhi, and courtroom fiction Your Honor. Mishra also lauded the production house for "discovering the best international stories to be reimagined and readapted for the Indian audience."