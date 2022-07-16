Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Kamal Haasan's remuneration from Rs. 500 to Rs. 50cr

#AllAboutFees: Kamal Haasan's remuneration from Rs. 500 to Rs. 50cr

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 16, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

Take a look at the pay graph of Kollywood superstar Kamal Haasan.

Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan aka "Universal Hero" needs no introduction to cinephiles. Starting as a child artist in the yesteryear film Kalathur Kannamma to the most recent gangster drama Vikram, the actor has been setting milestones for the Indian entertainment industry in almost all of his movies. With an estimated net worth of Rs. 177cr, let's take a look at Haasan's pay graph.

Beginning He earned Rs. 500 for first acting role as child

As a child artist in the yesteryear film Kalathur Kannamma, Rs. 500 was reportedly Haasan's first remuneration. He played Gemini Ganesan and Savithri's son in the family drama. And for his role in that film, Haasan even bagged President's Gold Medal Award. During one of his election campaigns, Haasan said that his first salary as an adult actor was Rs. 4,000.

Milestone First Indian actor to be paid Rs. 1 crore

Haasan is the first Indian actor to get a remuneration of Rs. 1cr as his salary for a single film, that too in 1994! Two of his films were released that year: Mahanadi and Nammavar. Between the period of 1988-1998, he became the highest-paid Indian actor. Later in 1999, Rajinikanth joined him and the superstars held on to the position until 2013.

Achievement Place in Forbes list even with no new releases

Without a single movie released in 2019, the Nayakan actor took a position on Forbes' list of India Celebrity 100 that year. Earning Rs. 34cr, he also managed to climb up 15 ranks compared to the previous year and took the 56th position. His appearance as the host of the popular Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss can be attributed to this achievement.

Latest What did he earn in the recent film 'Vikram'?

After a hiatus from movies for four years, Haasan made a comeback with Vikram. He bankrolled Vikram under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner. For it, he was paid Rs. 50cr as per media reports. Given that Vikram turned out to be a blockbuster making more than Rs. 400cr at the box office, Haasan's career graph and his remunerations will only go up.

Net worth Declared Rs. 177cr as his net worth during 2021 election

According to the declaration he made during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021, Haasan's net worth was Rs. 177cr. One of the unexpected assets owned by Haasan was agricultural land worth Rs. 17cr. His property portfolio in Chennai is valued at Rs. 92.5cr and he also jointly owns a home in London for which his share is estimated at Rs. 2.5cr.