'Stranger Things': Noah Schnapp straight-up admits Will Byers is Gay

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 15, 2022, 06:18 pm 3 min read

Noah Schnapp has finally admitted that his character Will in 'Stranger Things' is gay.

Ever since its premiere on Netflix in 2016, fantasy-adventure teen drama Stranger Things has taken the world by storm. Not only has it cemented its towering position in pop culture, but each season has also sparked tons of fan theories and assumptions. After the recently concluded fourth season, one theory was that Will, played by Noah Schnapp, is gay. Turns out, everyone was right!

The maiden season of Stranger Things heavily revolved around Byers, who was the first victim of supernatural happenings in Hawkins.

Throughout the four seasons, one of the key highlights of the show has been his close friendship with Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

In Season 4, we saw Byers torn between his apparent love for Mike and his friendship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike's girlfriend.

Acceptance 'Will loves his best friend,' acknowledged the actor

In a recent, exclusive interview with Variety, Schnapp finally broke the silence about the multiple theories that speculated his romantic gravitation toward Mike. He said, "[Will] loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he'll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake, and like he doesn't belong." Earlier, Schnapp had said that "Will's sexuality was up to the audience's interpretation."

Background 'Stranger Things' has always hinted at Will's sexuality, said Schnapp

While this is the first time Byers's sexuality has become such an instrumental part of the show and got people talking, Schnapp said that hints were dropped along the way. "They have been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons," said the 17-year-old. Addressing Byers's difficulty in coming out of the closet, he said, "Will has never found anywhere to fit in."

Future Season 5 will explore Will's relationship with Mike

Stranger Things fans will remember how tight Will and Mike were in the first two seasons, but their friendship gradually started falling apart. Though Eleven is also a friend to Will, her romantic relationship with Mike complicated the two boys' camaraderie. Addressing the future of this relationship, Schnapp said, "I'm interested to see where the Duffer brothers go with that in Season 5."

Apology Schnapp also cleared air about recent controversy with Doja Cat

Schnapp came clean on the recent Doja Cat controversy, too, where he had disclosed his private messages with the singer. Addressing the issue, he said, "I apologized and she was totally okay with it and was like, "I'm sorry how I reacted." Schnapp also clarified that there is no bad blood between the two and termed the controversy "a two-minute thing."