Everything to know before 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 drops

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 22, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Jumping timelines can have its consequences, and no one knows it better than the seven Hargreeves siblings from The Umbrella Academy. Based on a comic book series by Gerard Way, Netflix's science fiction show has it all—aforementioned time jumping, relatable sibling rivalry, action, thrill, love, and comedy. Its third season will land on Wednesday. Before that, here's a detailed introduction to the series.

Characters Who are the seven siblings?

Firstly, the seven siblings—Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Five, Ben, and Victor (earlier Vanya)—aren't biological siblings. As the inaugural episode narrates, 43 unrelated women across the world gave birth to children on October 1, 1989. Weirdly enough, none of these women were pregnant before the day of parturition. Knowing about this, an uber-rich industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves managed to adopt seven of these kids.

Setting What is The Umbrella Academy?

So, what does the title mean? As Hargreeves expected, all the children (except Vanya/Victor) turned out to have superpowers. Banking on it, the billionaire formed The Umbrella Academy aka a group of crime-fighting teenager superheroes. However, the ruthless training and dispassionate upbringing left the seven siblings utterly broken and troubled as adults. So much so that nearly every one of them loathes their father.

Antagonist Siblings' self-destructive natures aside, apocalypse is main villain here

No matter how interesting the relationship dynamics between the siblings and their father are, the Hargreeves have bigger problems going on. Five—who can travel in time and space—finds out the world is going to get destroyed in an apocalypse in Season 1. Thus, the seven are forced to put aside their feelings and cooperate. However, they land in more apocalypse-caused troubles in Season 2.

Ending This is how Season 2 ended

Coming to Season 2 finale, the siblings stopped the apocalypse and returned back home but in an alternate timeline. Unfortunately, their father was still alive here and he adopted a different bunch of kids who are part of The Sparrow Academy. We'll get to see what awaits the siblings shortly. Both previous seasons have 10 episodes, so don't wait, go and binge them all!

Information Meet The Sparrow Academy

Before going into Season 3, let us tell you about the members of The Sparrow Academy. Comprising seven siblings, the members are Marcus, Ben (yes, same Ben but different personality), Fei, Alphonso, Sloane, Jayme, and Christopher aka Cube. Let the siblings' battle begin!