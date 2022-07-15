Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's doppelganger Celesti Bairagey bags Star Plus show

Celesti Bairagey has bagged her first TV show. (Photo credit: Instagram/@celesti.bairagey)

Assam-based model-actor Celesti Bairagey recently shot to fame due to her stark and uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. While Bairagey received applause on social media due to her dancing skills and ravishing looks, she had made it clear that she would like to chart her own path instead. Now, her wish has come alive in the form of a Star Plus show.

Bairagey, who enjoys 391K followers on Instagram, always wanted significant credits to her name.

Now that her dream has materialized, it'll be interesting to see her career trajectory from here.

Moreover, this isn't the first time someone's professional career will take off due to social media.

Previous examples include Arshad Khan (the chai seller from Pakistan) and Sahdev Dirdo (the Bachpan Ka Pyaar kid).

Details Reportedly, the makers offered her the show right away

The show is titled Udti Ka Naam Rajjo and will feature the social media sensation playing the role of an athlete who battles social malpractices to soar high in life. Reportedly, it was her re-enactment of a dialog from Gangubai Kathiawadi that caught the makers' attention and turned her life on its head! Apparently, they immediately offered her the show without any second thoughts.

Information Rajveer Singh will play the male lead

Going by the recently-released teaser, the show will feature her as a headstrong and promising athlete who does her best to fight the constricts of the sexist society she lives in. Owing to the pressures of her small and underdeveloped town, she is shunned by her own mother and eventually separated due to a tragic flood. Rajveer Singh will play the male lead.

Statement Bairagey expressed gratitude toward the makers

Speaking about bagging her first show with such an established network, the actor said, "We shot for the show in Kulu in minus degree temperatures and did many difficult stunts." Appreciating the crew and the makers, she also remarked, "The makers are nice and warm because it is not easy for any young, small city girl to shoot for such a challenging role."