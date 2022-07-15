Entertainment

These are top 10 Indian titles on IMDb this year

These are top 10 Indian titles on IMDb this year

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 15, 2022, 05:08 pm 3 min read

These are the top 10 Indian films on IMDb.

The online catalog of films and shows, IMDb has released the list of the top 10 Indian films. To note, the movies released in the first half of 2022 (up to June) have been taken into account. In accordance with the audience's changing taste and popularity of content-driven cinema, the list covers every major film industry. Let's take a look.

Top two South Indian cinema dominated yet again; clinched top two spots

South India cinema is in no mood to slow down and breathe. Kamal Haasan's Vikram has bagged the top spot with an impressive 8.8/10 rating. Co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil, it's been lauded for "assembling the Avengers of South cinema." Kannada superstar Yash's global blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 has bagged the second position. It has reportedly earned over Rs. 1,250cr worldwide!

Poll Would you like to know more about the top two films?

Runner-ups 'The Kashmir Files' glimmered at 3rd position

Vivek Agnihotri's brainchild, The Kashmir Files has bagged the third position in the coveted list. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s, the film turned out to be a rage both in the theaters and subsequently on OTT. At the fourth position is the coming-of-age Malayalam film Hridayam which grew gradually due to positive word of mouth.

5th, 6th positions A straight-to-OTT release made it to the list, too!

Another phenomenally successful film out of SS Rajamouli's magnificent oeuvre, RRR took the world by storm upon its release in March 2022. Set in pre-Independence India and starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film has sealed the fifth position. A surprising entry on Number 6 is Yami Gautam Dhar-Neha Dhupia led thriller A Thursday which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in February this year.

7th, 8th positions Despite being a dud, 'Samrat Prithviraj' made it here

Big B made it to the list, too! His social drama Jhund, helmed by Nagraj Manjule, bagged the seventh position with a 7.4/10 rating. The film is based on the true story of Vijay Barse, who founded the NGO Slum Soccer in 2001. At the eighth position is Akshay Kumar's largely forgettable Samrat Prithviraj, which failed to charm the critics and audiences alike.

Last but not the least Ajay Devgn's films dominated the last two positions

And now, the last two spots. The penultimate position was given to Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34, which also starred Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. It has been doing particularly well on OTT. The final spot was taken by Alia Bhatt's career-best Gangubai Kathiawadi that also starred Devgn. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it has reportedly grossed over Rs. 130cr globally.