Celebrating Vijay: OTT details of Thalapathy's last 5 films

Know where to watch the last five films of Vijay.

He can act, dance, sing, and has a loyal fanbase to vouch for. We are talking about Tamil actor Vijay who needs no introduction, especially after the release of his latest offering Beast. The superstar has a wide range that showcases his talent as an entertainer across multiple genres. From Mersal to Beast, here's where to watch Vijay's last five films on OTT.

#1 'Beast' (2022)

High-octane actioner Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar was released on April 13 this year. The dark comedy action drama had Pooja Hegde as the female lead with Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Selvaraghavan, and "VTV" Ganesan playing supporting roles. Having made Rs. 119.80cr in Tamil Nadu, Beast is the eighth highest grosser in the state. This Vijay starrer is available on Netflix.

#2 'Master' (2021)

College drama Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was one of the first films to hit the theaters when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. Co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das, Master is the third highest grosser in Tamil Nadu and has fetched Rs. 142cr at the state's box office window. Master is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#3 'Bigil' (2019)

Vijay's Bigil is the fourth highest grosser in Tamil Nadu's box office window making Rs. 140.80cr during its overall run in the state. Directed by Atlee, the sports drama featured Nayanthara as the co-lead. The film had Vijay essaying a dual role and revolved around the life of a women's football team coach (Vijay). Bigil is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 'Sarkar' (2018)

Political drama Sarkar directed by AR Murugadoss had Keerthy Suresh playing the romantic interest of Vijay. The film follows the story of a non-resident Indian (NRI) multimillionaire who fights for his right to vote. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar played the main antagonist. Sarkar is the fifth-highest grosser in Tamil Nadu minting Rs. 131cr in the state. It is available to watch on Netflix.

#5 'Mersal' (2017)

Mersal directed by Atlee is the seventh-highest grosser in Tamil Nadu and it collected Rs. 126.70cr in the state. Besides Vijay, Mersal had Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in pivotal roles. Mersal follows the story of two long-lost brothers who are of two different personalities and what happens when they meet. The film is available on Netflix.