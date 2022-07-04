Entertainment

How is living as Alia Bhatt's doppelganger? Celesti Bairagey answers

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 04, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Meet Celesti Bairagey, Alia Bhatt's "doppelganger."

Aspiring actor Celesti Bairagey sent netizens into a frenzy after a video of her sporting Alia Bhatt's look from Gangubai Kathiawadi went viral earlier. Netizens commented about her uncanny resemblance to the actor and also left comments like, "Alia Bhatt ki copy (Alia Bhatt's copy)" on her post. But is she happy with such comparisons? A recent social media feature gave us the answer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hailing from Assam, Bairagey is a social media sensation whose facial features, particularly her smile and dimples, have a resemblance to the Highway actor.

Out of all her posts and videos on her Instagram page, the video where she is dressed like Bhatt's Gangubai particularly stood out and gained massive traction on social media.

Bairagey has 382K followers on Instagram currently.

Twitter Post Watch the viral video here

Post 'Think you are looking at Alia Bhatt? Look closely…'

Humans of Bombay shared her video on their official Instagram page and wrote, "I'm not Alia Bhatt... (sic)," in the caption. The clip opened with Bairagey's viral Gangubai Kathiawadi look video with text inserted that read, "Think you are looking at [actor] Alia Bhatt? Look closely..." "I'm Celesti Bairagey. I'm known as Alia Bhatt's doppelganger!" the text read further.

Information 'I want to retain my own identity'

A few seconds into the clip, the text continued to read from Bairagey's perspective, "I admire [Bhatt] for always smiling and being herself! As much as I look like her, I want to retain my own identity." The clip also informed that Bairagey is making her mark as a television actor and she hopes to make a Bollywood debut with her "favorite [actor]."

Reactions Here's how the internet reacted to the viral video

Taking to the comments section, netizens reacted to the video shared by Humans of Bombay and wrote, "Celesti looks more like Alia Bhatt than Alia Bhatt herself." Whereas another user wrote, "She only looked like Alia in the first video where she dressed like her and was dancing in a similar manner to that of Alia's. The only resemblance is in the smile."