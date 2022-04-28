Entertainment

Celebrating Samantha Ruth Prabhu's love for gardening on her birthday

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 28, 2022, 10:44 am 3 min read

Happy birthday Samantha: 5 times 'plant lady' gushed about gardening

There's no one like actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu! Be it her charm or grace onscreen or her integrity to stand by her opinion off-screen, Prabhu has always been inspiring. One such inspiring facet of the fitness-conscious actor includes her fascination with gardening and her love of a plant-based diet. As Prabhu turns 35 on Thursday, let's recall five times she spoke about her passion.

#1 'Finally found something I'm passionate about'

The Family Man 2 star discovered the joys and benefits of gardening/harvesting during the COVID-19 induced lockdown in 2020. Posting a picture with self-grown butterhead lettuce on Instagram, Prabhu wrote then, "I finally found something I am passionate about that is not part of my job??" while talking about gardening. She also shared glimpses of her terrace and hanging garden at her Hyderabad home.

#2 When she gave step-by-step instruction on growing microgreens

Prabhu was nothing short of excited while sharing her experience of growing the first batch of microgreens in her very bedroom. Posting pictures of her harvest, the Jaanu actor had even given step-by-step instructions to fans who might be interested in following suit. "All you need is a tray, cocopeat, seeds, and a cool room that has a window that lets sunlight partially in."

#3 When she started #GrowWithMe trend

""Eat Healthy," we hear this far too many times...but I am telling you "Grow Healthy" is even more simpler (sic)," opined the Telugu actor. Calling gardening a "game-changer," she started the #GrowWithMe trend. "Change any unused space in your home into an edible garden...Over the next few weeks let's grow together, share our experiences...and...be proud that we can feed ourselves."

#4 When she learned from experts

Quite motivated about urban gardening, the Oh! Baby actor entered the field with proper guidance and classes. Around June 2020, the actor shared that she was taking a masterclass by Ron Finley online. A Los Angeles-based fashion designer by profession, Finley is sort of a legend when it comes to urban and guerrilla gardening. You gotta learn from the best, right?

#5 When she shared tips for buying, storing, sowing seeds

Last but not the least, Prabhu turned the gentle guide for everyone wishing to invest in a kitchen garden. Using a video of her home garden, the actor shared tips to keep in mind while buying, storing, and sowing seeds. "Make sure your seeds are healthy," she wrote, advising everyone to not sow the seed too deep and store it in a cool/dry place.