Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 10:30 am

Microgreens are small plants packed with nutrients and research suggests that they can have up to 9 times more nutritional value than mature greens. Microgreens can be grown from plants like cauliflower, carrot, and spinach and can be incorporated into the daily diet through a variety of dishes. What's more, they can be easily grown both indoors and outdoors and freshly consumed at home.

Method All you need: Pot, soil, compost, water, high-quality seeds

Fill a pot with soil or compost and water lightly. Scatter some good-quality seeds on top, mist them with water, and cover the pot with a lid. Sprinkle water every day and after a few days, when the seeds germinate, remove the lid and expose the pot to sunlight. Continue watering the plants daily. The greens will be ready to harvest in 8-10 days.

Radish Make a healthy burger by adding radish microgreens

Radish microgreens are the easiest pick for beginners and can be grown throughout the year. These greens are a rich source of zinc, magnesium, phosphorous, and vitamins B and C. If your kids aren't great fans of the vegetable, add in the radish microgreens to their burgers. It not only adds flavor and taste but also contains higher nutrition than the vegetable itself.

Beetroot Prepare eye catchy dishes using beetroot microgreens

Add beetroot microgreens to any dish to spruce it up with color and taste. These can be harvested within 20 days of sowing and can be grown all through the year. Add this bundle of goodness to your pizzas, sandwiches, and salads and get a whole lot of nutrients like calcium, zinc, vitamins A, B, C, and K, and iron to name a few.

Spinach What is better than Popeye's favorite, spinach? It's microgreens