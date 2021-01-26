We all love traveling but packing our suitcases can be a daunting task. Most of the tension stems from the anxiety of wanting to pack in everything but leaving behind the most important items. Follow these simple storage hacks to pack your bags more efficiently and also for that extra bit of space, which you might need for your return.

List Make a note of things that you should pack

Before you start packing, make a list of things that you are going to carry. From chargers to clothes and toiletries to the wallet, jot down every item that you will be carrying for the trip. Keep this list till you re-pack at the end of the trip. Also, click pictures of outfits, which will help you remember what you had planned to wear.

Edit Pick and discard the clothes before putting those in suitcases

Pick out all the clothes that you think you might need. Now, edit out any unwanted pieces of clothes that you may not require. This can be tricky but the purpose here is to pack exactly what is needed. You need to pack clothes by keeping in mind the weather of the place you're going to and the number of days of the trip.

Roll clothes Practice rolling your clothes to ease out wrinkles and creases

Rolling is an efficient way of packing where the clothes are rolled instead of folding. In this way, the garments remain wrinkle and crease-free. Place the clothes on a flat surface, fold back the sleeves, and roll the garments from the bottom up. You can also put a rubber band around each item to keep them neatly rolled but this is not necessary.

Zip-lock Use zip-lock bags for toiletries, shoes/sandals, used clothes, undergarments

Zip-lock bags are really useful when it comes to packing leakage-prone items such as creams, shampoos, and oils. Keep toiletries in zip-locks and place them on top of the suitcase. Using zip-locks to pack your shoes and sandals is also a great way to avoid bacteria and dirt on your clothes. You can also use one to separately store used clothes and undergarments.

Souvenirs Leave some space in the bag to pack in souvenirs